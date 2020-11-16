It’s the beginning of the end for The CW’s longest-running series!

The history-making 15th and final season of Supernatural is coming to a close when the last episode airs on Thursday, November 19 at 7 PM on the CW Twin Cities!

What’s the end game for Sam and Dean Winchester? Will they finally find peace as their hero’s journey comes to a close?

They’ve been through it all! Death? Nailed it! Heaven and Hell? Been there, done that! Sam and Dean certainly know how to make demon-hunting look fun (but we know better!). This pair has carried on the family business with vigor and valor. Now, how exactly will it all end?

