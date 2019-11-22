Go 95.3 is giving you a chance to win DJ Khaled’s Cash during the Commercial Free Cash hours.

Starting on Monday, 10.28, listen during the Commercial Free Cash hours of 9:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm and 5:00pm for your chance to win at least $500! During these hours, listen for the ‘Major Keyword’. When you hear the keyword, text it back to 651-989-9595 to get in the running to win DJ Khaled’s Cash!

Your shot at an extra entry is below. Enter every time you know the keyword, date and time to maximize your chances to win. We could all use $500:

