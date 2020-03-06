This weekend on both Go 95.3 and Go 96.3, we’re hooking you up with four packs to see Big 3 Basketball at Target Center in July! This is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube. These are half-court games that take place all in one day- you get to see 6 games with admission! As always, more details are available on the Cheat Sheets.

Also this weekend, Ben and Dana will be at Summit for the Operation Diaper Drop! Just bring a pack of diapers to donate and the guys will buy you a beer, sounds like a win-win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

