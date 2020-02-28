This weekend on Go 96.3, win yourself some SOLD OUT Glass Animals tickets and when you do- you’ll also gain access to the exclusive soundcheck to watch the band warm up before the show! This show sold out in about 30 seconds and you don’t want to miss your shot to see such an amazing band in an intimate venue like Fine Line. Be sure to check the Cheat Sheet so you know exactly when you can win. If you need some inspiration, check out Reed’s Top Prospect from Thursday when he played their new song, “Your Love”.

