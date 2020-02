This weekend on Go 96.3, you have the opportunity to win SOLD OUT tickets to see Go 96.3 Presents Rüfüs Du Sol at the brand new Fillmore Minneapolis on February 29th. As Coachella 2019 alumni, this show promises to be something spectacular and we’d love to get you in there. Listen for the keyword, text it to 651-989-9696 and you’ll be in the running. Check the Cheat Sheet for more details or enter to win tickets on our Contests page as well.

