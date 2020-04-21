As far apart as we may feel right now, hip-hop is bringing us closer together. So was the case when Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics had a great chat with Wiz Khalifa about everything from his new EP to how he’s celebrating 4/20! Given the years Bonics has spent as Wiz’s official tour DJ, you won’t find another Wiz interview with this level of rapport!

Check out Wiz’s brand new release The Saga of Wiz Khalifa here!

Watch the full interview below and be sure to follow @Go953MN across all social media to see who we’ll be checking in with next!

