Go 95.3 is proud to present the world premiere of the brand new Sean Anonymous video “ANTI/SOCIAL!”

Directed by Dave Wilson (Frank Ocean, Atmosphere, Yelawolf), the snowy visuals match this week’s feelings of walks during quarantine, making for perfect visuals for Sean’s rhymes on top of Big Cats‘ production.

The title track from Sean’s latest album ANTI/SOCIAL, check out the brand new video below:

