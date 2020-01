On January 31st, Ben, Dana and Jordan will be at Mystic Lake for Cosmic BinGlow. They’ll turn the lights down low and Jordan will crank up the tunes (requests are welcome!) while you play some late night Bingo.

You’ll also receive a food voucher to enjoy the wide variety of culinary excellence that Mystic Lake has to offer! Be sure to check the Cheat Sheet for more details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook