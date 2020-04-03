It’s Wrestlemania week! Normally, this is the one week of the year that all sports-entertainment crescendos into a celebration of all things wrestling, but the current global situation has made this week feel somewhat different. While WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 is still set to happen this weekend – over two nights at WWE’s Performance Center sans live audience, if you want to catch a little more of the Mania of Wrestlemania, we at Go Radio fully endorse the recent edition of WWE: The Official Cookbook!

Your favorite wrestlers from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s and today all have specialty entrees, appetizers, spirits and more for every meal and occasion!

As a fan of wrestling, cooking, and puns – this covers absolutely all of my brands. From Bob Backlund Chicken Wings to British Bulldog Biscuits and Gravy-Boy Smith to Bret “Hitman” Hart-ichoke Gratin, the dishes are fitting, fun to make and absolutely delicious.

To warm you up on the way to the ring, check out these recipes and some of my personal match results!

