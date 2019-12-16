The Target Center saw the furniture fly for WWE’s Table Ladders and Chairs! The WWE’s final pay-per-view event of the decade, one where feuds were settled with the most spectacular of stipulations, the night was capped off with the first ever Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC match!

The final bout – which additionally was also the first time a women’s match was the main event at a Target Center pay-per-view, saw The Kabuki Warriors emerge victorious, retaining their championships over WWE Raw Women’s Champ Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The card also saw The New Day retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championship in a ladder match against The Revival. For further New Day fun, check out their interviews with Go 95.3’s Auggie 5000 and Go 96.3‘s Ben and Dana in the Morning!

The jam-packed crowd were as loud as the pyrotechnics as Target Center continued its legacy as one of the most consistent venues to catch WWE in the world.

