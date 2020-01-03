We want to send you to our first ALL REGGAE Audi Minneapolis and Audi St. Paul Go Show featuring Iration, Iya Terra, Ballyhoo! and the Ries Brothers coming to First Ave Mainroom on Friday, February 28th.

To win, tune in at the following times all weekend long and listen for the keyword:

Friday 1/3:

5:00 pm

Saturday 1/4 – Sunday 1/5:

10:00 am

12:00 pm

2:00 pm

4:00 pm

6:00 pm

8:00 pm

This show promises to bring a sunny mix of Reggae, Reggae-infused Punk Rock and a blend of Rock, Blues, Funk and Reggae. There is definitely something for everyone to drive away the winter blues.

For tickets and more information visit: https://first-avenue.com/event/2020/02/iration

Thanks to Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, Summit Brewing and McDonalds for making the Go Show series possible.

