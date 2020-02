The Weeknd Winning Weekend on Go 95.3!

Our guy Abel is coming back to the Xcel Energy Center on June 22nd for ‘The After Hours Tour’ and we want to get you in there! We’re making a major motion picture all weekend, be sure to check the Cheat Sheet so you know when to win tickets!

Just listen for the cue to call and dial 651-989-9595 — if you’re caller 53 you win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook