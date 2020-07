As far apart as we may feel right now, hip-hop is bringing us closer together. So was the case when Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics had a great chat with YG about his new song swag, voting for Kanye West, Favorite gas station snacks and more

Watch the full interview and be sure to follow @Go953MN across all social media to see who we’ll be checking in with next!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook